Taylor Swift Is Billboard's First 'Woman of the Decade'

Things are looking up for your girl. After getting the all-clear to use her own songs at the AMAs and on Netflix, "America's Sweetheart" Taylor Swift will become the first-ever recipient of the "Woman of the Decade" award during this year's Billboard Women In Music gala at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium on December 12th.

Taylor, who is regarded by the publication as "one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s," has landed 5 number 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade, 5 number 1 singles on the Hot 100, 3 worldwide tours and 2 Billboard "Woman of the Year" awards. Aside from all of that hard work, Taylor will also be honored for her commitment to protecting creative rights, music education, literacy programs, cancer research, disaster relief, and the Time's Up initiative.

The 'Women in Music' red carpet pre-show will stream live HERE beginning at 9:00PM EST.

Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, and Brandi Carlile will also be honored on December 12th with others to be announced soon.

