NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Selena Gomez, Bastille w/ Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Anthony Ramos, Martin Garrix w/ Dean Lewis

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Selena Gomez, Bastille with Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Anthony Ramos, and Martin Garrix with Dean Lewis!

Selena Gomez – "Look At Her Now"

Video of Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now (Official Music Video)

Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now"

Video of Dua Lipa - Don&#039;t Start Now (Coming Soon)

Bastille with Alessia Cara – "Another Place"

Anthony Ramos – "Mind Over Matter"

Video of Anthony Ramos - Mind Over Matter

Martin Garrix with Dean Lewis – "Used To Love"