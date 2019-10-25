NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Kesha, Selena Gomez, Coldplay, Louis Tomlinson, & James Arthur

October 25, 2019
Joe C
Joe Cingrana

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Categories: 
Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Kesha, Selena Gomez, Coldplay, Louis Tomlinson, & James Arthur!

Kesha - "Raising Hell"

Kesha Says High Road Is a 'Celebration of Happiness, Life'

Selena Gomez - "Lose You To Love Me"

Coldplay - "Orphans"

Louis Tomlinson - "We Made It"

James Arthur - "Quite Miss Home"

 

 

 

Tags: 
Kesha
Selena Gomez
Coldplay
Louis Tomlinson
James Arthur
new music Friday

