NEW 102.7 DJ's Pick the Songs They Could Listen To On REPEAT for Groundhog Day

Bill Murray's Groundhog Day was one for the record books --- day after day he had to endure the same trivial interviews with the kind people of Punxatawney and he couldn't have been more eager to leave. In that same spirit, we put together a list of songs that our NEW 102.7 DJs could listen to over and over and over again (whether or not their friends and neighbors would appreciate it it is anyone's guess!)

Video of I Got You, Babe - Groundhog Day

Here are NEW 102.7 DJs Xtine Richie and Mike Adam with their picks!

Mike Adam's Groundhog Day Picks:

Video of The Lumineers - Angela (Official Video)

Lumineers - "Angela"

"Cleopatra", "Ophelia", "Angela"... just how many names serve as song titles for Lumineers?! This ones my favorite out of all the 'name songs' though. Wesley Shultz has one of my favorite voices in the ALT Rock genre, and this song specifically just makes me think of second chances, new beginnings and hope.

Video of MisterWives - Machine

MisterWives - "Machine"

This song just makes you want to rebel. Some days I don't know who or what I'm rebelling against... but I'm inclined to show resistance against something after listening to "Machine". It's totally a song that inspires you to go against the grain.

Video of Chris Stapleton - Tennessee Whiskey (Audio)

Chris Stapleton - "Tennessee Whiskey"

Chris is slowly converting me into a country fan. His voice... just so soulful and captivating. Can't get enough of it. This song is one of my favorites by him, and sure, me being a whiskey guy might have something to do with it.

Video of Stop This Train - John Mayer

John Mayer - "Stop This Train"

John Mayer -- one of the best song writers of my generation. No, I don't wanna debate this with you. Not up for discussion. "Stop This Train" is one of my favorites from him. I just love how well he captures the sense of urgency that hits you when you turn a certain age, and realize life moves pretty quickly.

Xtine's Groundhog Day Picks:

Video of Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"

Lewis is my favorite up and coming artist. He wrote what I think is one of the most perfect heartbreak songs. Not only do the lyrics wreck you but he sings with such raw emotion that his voice reaches right into your soul.

“... I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug, I was getting kind of used to being someone you loved.”

Video of Julia Michaels - What A Time (Audio) ft. Niall Horan

Julia Michaels & Niall Horan - "What a Time"

I instantly fell in love with that one. Julia Michaels is one of the most talented songwriters and she hit it out of the park with this one. The way their voices blend singing such honest lyrics, it just doesn’t get better.

“You’d cling to my body like you wanted it forever, what a lie, what a lie, what a lie.”

Video of Dean Lewis - 7 Minutes (Official Audio)

Dean Lewis - "7 Minutes"

I’ve been a fan of Dean for a long time and this song is no exception. Great backstory too, the chorus came to him in an Uber after he had an argument with the girl he was seeing. Yes, another breakup song, what can I say? I’m a sucker for a sad song.

“Drinking wine under your window, back when love was so damn simple. How the hell did I end up losing you?”