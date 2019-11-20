Family Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter Extended, Ordered To Surrender Firearms

There are new, perhaps irreversible developments in the case of Everyone vs Aaron Carter.

Yesterday (November 19th), the former child star turned rapper, singer, actor, dancer, and producer shared a statement responding to what he felt transpired during his family's latest court hearing. TMZ reports a judge extended his sister Angel's restraining order against him for a year. The order was filed this past September alongside their brother, Nick Carter who said Aaron "threatened the lives" of her, her husband Corey Conrad and their 8-month-old daughter Harper.

In the latest episode, the judge also told Aaron he is "too dangerous" to own firearms and ordered him to surrender any that he owns.

Lost my court case... lost everything ... gotta move ASAP. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2019

"I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote in a story on his Instagram page. "My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women."

He continued, "I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lies have broken my heart.".

Following the court appearance, Aaron and Schuman posted a high five on his Instagram with the caption, "Yes!!! No more fake Halo’s for a year. #NoAngelo TRO IN PLACE FOR 1 more year!!"