NYC Fall Festivals That Promote Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Behavior

By Lori Melton

From apple picking and drinking warm cider to going on a hayride, taking a color tour, and snuggling up in your favorite cozy sweater, there are so many reasons to love fall. New Yorkers far and wide will likely attest that fall is also a wonderful time of year in the Empire State.

City dwellers can easily take a weekend drive through the countryside to soak in some gorgeous views of red, gold, and amber-colored leaves as nature prepares to hibernate for cold winter months ahead. Another fabulous way to celebrate the harvest season is to check out some fall festivals.

To honor New York’s Go Green commitment, we’ve listed four fall festivals that promote sustainability and eco-friendly behavior below.

Breukelen Country Fair 2019

Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum

5816 Clarendon Road

Brooklyn, NY 11203

The Breukelen Country Fair is a family-friendly event located at “New York City’s oldest house.” The fair features lots of fun, hands-on activities that focus on local growing, homesteading, and creativity. The daylong celebration boasts a pop-up local farmer’s market, a seed swap, talks about plants, and more.

Earth-focused activities include planting seeds, pressing cider, and lessons about honeybees. There are also lots of fun and easy arts and crafts. Plus, if you feel like moving, there are children’s races, pony rides, and even Caribbean dancing and drumming.

Admission is free but some activities require paid tickets. Get more information on the festival website.

37th Annual Queens County Fair

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 21 & 22

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Floral Park, NY 11004

The Queens Country Fair boasts fun for all ages. The first county fair took place in Queens in 1693. The annual celebration transports visitors back in time with a wide array of seasonal sights and sounds. Farm fresh veggies and fruits are a tasty sustainable food option. There are craft and food vendors, midway games, live music and dance, hayrides, a corn maze, pie-eating and corn-husking contests, and more. Plus, you can stop by the Con Edison Ecology booth to get some great recycling tips.

Check the event page for ticket information.

Borderland Festival

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 21 & 22

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Knox Farm State Park, NY

Borderland Festival is known as “a festival beyond boundaries” and sustainability is its key focus. In fact, Borderland has teamed with Waste Free Earth to create a Zero Waste music festival. The two-day event features a large lineup of live music and cultural experiences including live performers, master artisans, craft beverages, and locally sourced food options.

The fest’s numerous eco-friendly efforts include a 100 percent plastic-free environment and an EcoLAND initiative. The latter creates an immersive experience in which attendees can interact with activations and art projects about plastic pollution, sustainability tables, and more.

Visit the Borderland website for ticket information.

Global Citizens Festival

Saturday, Sept. 28

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Great Lawn, Central Park, New York City

Each year, the Global Citizen Festival unites top artists, world leaders, and everyday activists in a joint effort to eradicate world poverty. Tickets are free for Global Citizens who take a series of actions “to create lasting change around the world.”

Since 2012, Global Citizens have taken 22.3 million actions that have helped generate commitments and policy actions from leaders around the planet that are valued at $37.9 billion and will impact the lives of over 2.25 billion people across the globe. Vital impacts include vaccinating a child to providing one year of education —these types of actions help people end the cycle of poverty.

The 2019 Global Citizen lineup features superstar performers like Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, Queen + Adam Lambert, H.E.R., Carole King, and many more.

Last year, the festival committed to “going green.”

Overall, the Global Citizens Festival supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to transform the world by 2030. Eco-conscious efforts include supplying clean water and sanitation for all, ensuring access to “affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy,” building sustainable cities and communities, fighting plastic pollution on land and in the seas, and combating the adverse effects of climate change.

Consult the Global Citizens Festival website for more information about this year’s event.