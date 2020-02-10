1Thing: Sustainable Date Night Chic and Where to Shop

By Lori Melton

Whether it’s your first date, a blind date, or a much-needed night out with your significant other, choosing the right outfit for the occasion is important. Deciding what to wear also depends on your plans. Are you doing something casual like catching a movie and sharing pizza? Or, are you dining by candlelight in one of NYC’s elegant five-star restaurants?

If nothing in your closet screams “This is it!” you’ll need to do some shopping. Since New York is one of the fashion capitals of the world, finding the perfect outfit should be easy.

As you shop, it’s also important to consider the impact of fashion on the planet. Many people may not realize, for example, that over 8.9 million tons of used clothing and footwear was landfilled in the U.S. in 2017.

Fortunately, lots of designers offer eye-catching sustainable date night chic options that will help boost your confidence and protect the planet. If you don’t know where to start, check out these eco-friendly suggestions.

Everlane

Whether you’re looking for a comfy pair of jeans and luxurious silk top, or a sleek and sassy cocktail dress, you’ll find a wide variety of eco-friendly date night clothing, shoes, and accessories at Everlane.

The company produces jeans at “the world’s cleanest denim factory” in which the LEED-certified production facility recycles 98 percent of the water it uses, uses alternative energy sources, and repurposes manufacturing byproducts. Everlane also offers “radical transparency” about the true costs of their products.

Plus, every Black Friday, the clothing retailer donates to environmental causes, such as cleaning up the oceans that are filled with deadly plastic pollution.

Visit Everlane’s New York City and Brooklyn locations or order women’s and men’s fashions online.

Reformation

Reformation offers a sensational line of sustainable women’s clothing from their signature jeans in several washes, to multiple variations of that cute little black dress that belongs in everyone’s date night essentials lineup.

They also carry plenty of elegant prints and sexy dress designs like the “Mary” that boasts a fitted bodice and flouncy skirt. Or, you can browse lots of pants and skirt separates to pair with the perfect blouse.

Reformation follows many sustainability practices including minimizing its “waste, water, and energy footprints.” The company also shares a quarterly Sustainability Report with customers to track their environmental progress.

New Yorkers can shop online or at one of five different Reformation locations including the Upper East Side, SoHo and The Hamptons.

SiiZu

Located in the garment district of New York, SiiZu offers affordable and sustainable fashions for women. A shimmery silk slip dress, a playful wrap dress, or a scalloped Jenna dress are just some of the reasonably priced, versatile date night picks you can choose from.

The company uses only 100 percent eco-friendly and organic fabrics like Chinese silk and Japanese Tencel and cotton in its clothing line.

SiiZu also aims to minimize the carbon footprint and reduce waste and pollution. It also donates to protect American forests and support goals to plant millions of trees.

Rag & Bone

New York-based Rag & Bone offers stylish, urban-inspired fashions for men and women. The company uses local manufacturing facilities while “combining British heritage with directional, modern design.”

Creating multiple date night looks is easy with Rag & Bone’s expansive line. From pairing a blazer with a dressy top, sassy skirt, straight jeans, and chunky boots to wearing a crinkled, cinched-waist or classic silk slip dress, the options are endless.

Plus, Rag & Bone participates in a denim recycling program. Simply drop off a pair of any brand of used denim jeans to be recycled for a variety of purposes. For example, the fabric is repurposed into cotton fibers that are transformed into denim insulation used in Habitat for Humanity homes.

Stores are scattered across New York and in major cities nationwide.

thredUP

Everyone loves a bargain! Buying a used outfit from a quality secondhand shop is the ultimate economical and sustainable date night chic clothing option. Just do a Google search for thrift shops or clothing resale shops in New York to locate a physical store near you.

You can also browse through selections at an established online resale store like thredUP. This used clothing retailer will also accept clothes you no longer want – but, they have strict acceptance standards. This policy is good because it helps ensure you’re buying quality items. You can find everything from designer label pieces like Nicole Miller to everyday brands like Sonoma on the site.