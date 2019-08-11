Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Proposes Anti-Gun Violence Festival

By Maruful Hossain

In wake of the recent mass shootings that happened in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons took to Twitter to address his thoughts on the mass shootings.

Take a look below, it all started with an idea...

with the failure of WOODSTOCK I pose this question:

What artists/speakers are willing to play for free (we get some corporate dollars to cover crew costs and travel etc) to put on a festival raising money for organizations that are fighting for new legislation regarding gun laws — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 9, 2019

With Woodstock being cancelled, Reynolds decided to use his platform to propose the anti-gun violence fest, discussing his intentions of the proposed festival...

we are gonna DO this I promise you that.



This isn’t political.



This is a festival about our people being KILLED. It needs to stop. And honestly. It’s gonna take our artists and people of influence stepping up. Because law makers ARE NOT. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 9, 2019

Reynolds already made it known that he wanted change, as you can see in the tweet below...

We have a gun problem.



We have a mental health problem.



We have loopholes that need to be fixed.



We have a lot of hate and hurt.



I’m asking for change. I’m asking for no more weapons of war. I’m asking for better laws that ensure the safety of my children. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 8, 2019

It's a noble effort that Reynolds took the time to dig deep and acknowledge the problems that are out there. While thinking about these problems is a start, Reynolds wanted to be part of the solution. Along with Imagine Dragons, other artists that are willing to participate in the festival are ALT 92.3 Summer Open headliners The Head and the Heart, as well as DJ/producer Zedd, and Sacramento's Rituals of Mine just to name a few.

Reynolds is already a known activist as he advocates for LGBTQ rights, and he also has a history for producing festivals, as he founded the LoveLoudFestival with Tegan Quinn.

It only takes one great idea to make change. What Reynolds is proposing is a step in the right direction and, hopefully, this idea comes to fruition.