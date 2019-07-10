How NYC Plans To Clean Up After The Ticker Tape Parade

By Jason Goldstein

NYC just threw a ticker-tape parade in celebration of the U.S. Women's Soccer team World Cup win. As amazing as it all looked, the clean up is no easy task.

An estimated 30 TONS of debris are scattered in the streets. It will take 350 sanitation workers, 150 blowers, and 130 brooms to get it all cleaned up. The parade took place on Broadway from the Battery to City Hall.