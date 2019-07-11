Finally, Justin Bieber Hops Into Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

By Maruful Hossein

Justin Bieber has finally collabed with Billie Eilish in a remix for her hit single, "Bad Guy."

Justin Bieber's lyrics consist of him flaunting his wealth as the remix has a new, second verse. He ends with this: "Yeah I’m the real type/Keep you full of thrills type/Show you what it feels like/Got an open invite”.

It is known that Eilish is a huge Bieber fan and she has stated he was her first love according to an interview from Marie Claire. Bieber DM'd Eilish on Instagram after listening to her songs according to Billboard and they finally met at Coachella earlier this year.

Bieber himself has been selective of who he collaborates with. His last musical project was in 2015 when he released Purpose. Although he has not made any solo songs of late, Bieber has collabed with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Ed Sheeran just to name a few.

"Bad Guy" is featured on Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.