Santacon Is Coming To Town - December 14th in NYC

You can either stay inside or embrace all The Santas bombarding NYC for a Pre-Christmas Bar Crawl starting tomorrow at 10am.

SantaCon will meet in Times Square at Father Duffy's Square, on 7th Ave. between 46th and 47th St. For a map of where to meet your fellow Santas, visit https://santaconmap.com. While a ticket is not required, entry to Special Santa Venues requires a $10 donation to the SantaCon Charity Drive.

And keep Classy Santa, if you’re going to attend Santacon, there is a “Santa Code” to follow:

Get all the info HERE or on Twitter @santacon.

Pick up your Santa Stamp early! Tonight Friday 12/13 @thetailorpublic 35th St & 8th Ave from 6-9pm. Enter on 35th street. Yes, you may pick up for other Santas. Yes, you can pick it up on Saturday too at special venues. Check the https://t.co/IqErtETym7 ---------------------- — Santacon NYC (@santacon) December 13, 2019

Even if you’re not feeling this festive event, over the past nine years, SantaCon has raised over $450,000 for many causes.