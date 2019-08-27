Opening Night at the US Open Tennis Is In the Books!

The VMAs wasn’t the only show in town last night! Tennis took center stage at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows!

Whether you’re into the tennis competition, celebrity sightings, or just want to try some amazing food, you’ve got to head to Queens. Last night it was Serena Williams over Maria Sharapova (for the 19th Straight time), her sister Venus easily continues on and Roger Federer had a tougher time, but got his 40th win of the year & slid into the next round.

Round 2 continues today with 2018 Women’s US Open winner Naomi Osaka playing this afternoon, as well as newcomer, 15-year-old Coco Gauff hoping to continue on this afternoon at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Veteran Rafael Nadal hits Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight at 7pm.

The US Open goes through September 8th. Here's the FULL SCHEDULE.

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.