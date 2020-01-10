'Potterheads': Get Ready for a Harry Potter Flagship Store in NYC
January 10, 2020
The New York Harry Potter Store is set to open sometime during summer 2020 and will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world, according to Warner Bros.
In addition to Muggle favorites like Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans that can be found at Universal Studios, the NYC store promises brand-new products, including a fresh range of house wand designs that will be exclusive to the New York location.
