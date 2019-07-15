Disney's 'The Lion King' Looks To Start It's Reign Despite Critics Reviews

Critics in the US have been giving Disney's live remake of The Lion King somewhat mixed reviews. As of now, The Lion King has 59% on Rotten Tomatoes from 129 reviews. Despite these mixed reviews, it did not stop the people of China from going to the movies to see the 'The Lion King'.

Over the weekend, Disney earned $54.7 million in China, which was higher than the openings of The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Even in ticket sales, The Lion King has outpaced Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast as Fandango announced last month that The Lion King had the biggest first-day presales of any traditional Disney movie excluding Marvel or Star Wars series.

While the critics had mixed reviews about the remake, people's nostalgia from 1994 will be one of the biggest factors why these movie theatres will get their seats filled. People who grew up with the '94 version of The Lion King can now share that excitement with young children as this could possibly be their first experience watching The Lion King. Also, because of that nostalgia, this could be one of the biggest movies of the year as it is projected to make around $175-$200 million in the opening weekend.

With the star-studded cast featuring Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Seth Rogan as Pumbaa and James Earl Jones returning to voice Mufasa, the character who he voiced back in 1994, you can expect that the audiences will have an experience that will be added on when watching The Lion King

Despite what critics say, you can expect theatres to be packed and people to enjoy the movie. Disney's The Lion King will be released in the U.S. on July 19th.