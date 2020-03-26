New Music Friday: Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Little Mix, + Major Lazer ft Marcus Mumford
Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...
March 26, 2020
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!
This week we have new tracks from Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Little Mix, + Major Lazer ft Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons! Vote now!
Dua Lipa—Break My Heart
Hailee Steinfeld—I Love You’s
Little Mix—Break Up Song
Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumford—Lay Your Head On Me