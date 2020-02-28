New Music Friday: Lady Gaga, Lauv, The Weeknd, and SZA + Justin Timberlake

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Lady Gaga, Lauv, The Weeknd, and SZA + Justin Timberlake... Vote now!

Lady Gaga - "Stupid Love"

Video of Lady Gaga - Stupid Love (Official Music Video)

SZA + Justin Timberlake - "The Other Side"

Video of SZA, Justin Timberlake - The Other Side (From Trolls World Tour)

Lauv - "Modern Loneliness"

Video of Lauv - Modern Loneliness [Official Audio>

The Weeknd - "After Hours"