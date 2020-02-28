New Music Friday: Lady Gaga, Lauv, The Weeknd, and SZA + Justin Timberlake

February 28, 2020
Christine
Lady Gaga Met Gala 2019

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Lady Gaga, Lauv, The Weeknd, and SZA + Justin Timberlake... Vote now!

Lady Gaga - "Stupid Love"

SZA + Justin Timberlake - "The Other Side"

Lauv - "Modern Loneliness"

The Weeknd - "After Hours"

