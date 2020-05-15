New Music Friday: Katy Perry + the Jonas Brothers - VOTE NOW!

Vote to let us know which should stay + which should go...

May 15, 2020
Christine
Categories: 
Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Katy Perry and The Jonas Brothers ft. Karol G.... Vote now!

Katy Perry - "Daisies"


Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G. - "X"

Tags: 
New Music Friday
Katy Perry
Jonas Brothers
Karol G.