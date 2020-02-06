New Music Friday: Justin Bieber, 5SOS, Niall Horan, and Khalid x Disclosure

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Niall Horan, and Khalid x Disclosure... VOTE NOW!

Justin Bieber - "Intentions"

#INTENTIONS SONG AND NEW VIDEO OUT THIS FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/q03vXOm6NK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 5, 2020

5 Seconds of Summer - "No Shame"

Video of 5 Seconds of Summer - No Shame (Lyric Video)

Niall Horan - "No Judgement"

Couldn’t be more excited for this one if I tried. My new single ‘ no judgement ‘ is out Friday ! https://t.co/2LO3RksBT7 pic.twitter.com/AkKsel5gKk — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 3, 2020

Khalid x Disclosure - "Know Your Worth"