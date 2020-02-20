New Music Friday: Bon Jovi, Sam Fischer, Madison Beer, + 5SOS

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

February 20, 2020
Christine
5 Seconds of Summer

SIPA USA Today

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from 5 Seconds of Summer, Sam Fischer, Madison Beer, and Bon Jovi... Vote now!

Bon Jovi - "Limitless"

Sam Fischer - "This City"

Madison Beer - "Selfish"

5 Second of Summer - "Old Me"

 

