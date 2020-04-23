New Music Friday: Avril Lavigne, James Blunt, The Rolling Stones - VOTE NOW!
Avril Lavigne - "We Are Warriors"
Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became Warriors. I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you. In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project Hope, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre save it so you’re ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors. ------ #WeAreWarriors
James Blunt - "The Greatest"
The Rolling Stones - "Living in a Ghost Town"