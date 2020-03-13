New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Killers, Bazzi, Ellie Goulding ft. Blackbear

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

March 13, 2020
Christine
OneRepublic

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from The Killers, Ellie Goulding ft. Blackbear, Bazzi, and OneRepublic! Vote now!

One Republic - "Didn’t I"


Ellie Goulding ft. Blackbear - "Worry About Me"


Bazzi - "Young & Alive"


The Killers - "Caution"

Tags: 
New Music Friday
The Killers
bazzi
Ellie Goulding
blackbear
OneRepublic