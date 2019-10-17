NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': BTS + Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Hootie & the Blowfish

October 17, 2019
Christine
BTS

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from BTS + Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Hootie & the Blowfish!

BTS + Lauv - "Make It Right"

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Lauv Opens Up on the Moments That Made 'How I'm Feeling'

 

Bebe Rexha - "You Can't Stop the Girl"

 

Katy Perry - "Harleys In Hawaii"

 

Harry Styles - "Lights Up"

 

PLUS hear the brand new one from Hootie & the Blowfish, "Hold On," on NEW 102.7! It's Mike Adam's FAVE!

