NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': BTS + Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Hootie & the Blowfish
October 17, 2019
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...
This week we have new tracks from BTS + Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Hootie & the Blowfish!
BTS + Lauv - "Make It Right"
You always #makeitright https://t.co/yLl2ObemDc— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 17, 2019
Bebe Rexha - "You Can't Stop the Girl"
Katy Perry - "Harleys In Hawaii"
Harry Styles - "Lights Up"
PLUS hear the brand new one from Hootie & the Blowfish, "Hold On," on NEW 102.7! It's Mike Adam's FAVE!