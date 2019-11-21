NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Lewis Capaldi, A Great Big World + Christina Aguilera, Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, and Arizona Zervas

November 21, 2019
Christine
Lewis Capaldi

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Lewis Capaldi, A Great Big World + Christina Aguilera, Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, and Arizona Zervas. Vote now!

LEWIS CAPALDI - “BEFORE YOU GO”

A GREAT BIG WORLD FEATURING CHRISTINA AGUILERA - “FALL ON ME”’

I’m so excited to announce a new collaboration with my dear friends @agreatbigworld. It's called #FallOnMe and it’s releasing this Friday. We’ll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday, the 24th on @abcnetwork. Can't wait for you to hear it! -- (Check out the link up top!)

ARIZONA ZERVAS - “ROXANNE”

HARRY STYLES - “WATERMELON SUGAR”

MAGGIE ROGERS - “LOVE YOU FOR A LONG TIME”

 

