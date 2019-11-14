NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Train with Skylar Grey, Ed Sheeran with Camila and Cardi B., and Khalid

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran with Camila & Cardi B., Train with Skylar Grey, and Khalid! Vote now!

Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"

Video of Billie Eilish - everything i wanted (Audio)

Train - "Mai Tais" with Skylar Grey

Ed Sheeran - "South of the Border" with Camila Cabello + Cardi B.

Video of Ed Sheeran - South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello &amp; Cardi B) [Official Video>

Khalid - "Up All Night"

Video of Khalid - Up All Night (Audio)

Camila Cabello - "Living Proof"