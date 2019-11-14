NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Train with Skylar Grey, Ed Sheeran with Camila and Cardi B., and Khalid
This week we have new tracks from Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran with Camila & Cardi B., Train with Skylar Grey, and Khalid! Vote now!
Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"
Train - "Mai Tais" with Skylar Grey
Pass the rum! Our new single Mai Tais featuring @SkylarGrey comes out tomorrow.
Ed Sheeran - "South of the Border" with Camila Cabello + Cardi B.
Khalid - "Up All Night"
Camila Cabello - "Living Proof"
I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. December 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine... and now it’s yours. ♥️ I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it. You can preorder the album this Friday ♥️ and there’s a new song Living proof that comes out with the pre order this Friday -- one of the first and one of my favorite songs I wrote for the album. WHOAH. Overwhelmed. ♥️ OH MY GOD AND A TOUR!!!!! North America, verified fan sign ups for #TheRomanceTour are happening right now!! It’s gonna be magic, I can’t wait -- More dates to come ♥️ #RomanceIsComing