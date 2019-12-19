NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Jonas Brothers, Liam Payne, Matt Nathanson, Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, and Taylor Swift
December 19, 2019
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...
This week we have new holiday tracks from Jonas Brothers, Liam Payne, Matt Nathanson, Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, and Taylor Swift. Vote now!
Jonas Brothers - "Like It’s Christmas"
Liam Payne - "All I Want (For Christmas)"
Matt Nathanson - "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"
Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz - "Christmas Valentine"
Taylor Swift - "Christmas Tree Farm"