NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Styles
December 12, 2019
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...
This week we have new tracks from Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Styles. Vote now!
Camila Cabello - My Oh My"
Niall Horan - "Put a Little Love On Me"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
Harry Styles - "Fine Line"
Fine Line, available everywhere at midnight. pic.twitter.com/2GHIfuRBew— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 12, 2019
Meghan Trainor - "Evil Twin"
You’ve waited long enough.. #EVILTWIN comes out Friday---- listen for my entire family on the backgrounds! pic.twitter.com/REDjFtc8Rh— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) December 10, 2019