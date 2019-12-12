NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Styles

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Styles. Vote now!

Camila Cabello - My Oh My"

Video of Camila Cabello - My Oh My (Audio) ft. DaBaby

Niall Horan - "Put a Little Love On Me"

Video of Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

Video of The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Audio)

Harry Styles - "Fine Line"

Fine Line, available everywhere at midnight. pic.twitter.com/2GHIfuRBew — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 12, 2019

Meghan Trainor - "Evil Twin"