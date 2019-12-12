NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Styles

December 12, 2019
Christine
Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Styles. Vote now!

Camila Cabello - My Oh My"

Niall Horan - "Put a Little Love On Me"

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

Harry Styles - "Fine Line"

Meghan Trainor - "Evil Twin"

New Music Friday
Harry Styles
Camila Cabello
Niall Horan
The Weeknd
Meghan Trainor