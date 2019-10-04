NEW 102.7's Music Friday: Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Tones and I, Alexander Cardinale ft Christina Perri & Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
October 4, 2019
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...
This week we have new tracks from Charlie Puth, Tones and I, Niall Horan, Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber, and Alexander Cardinale ft. Christina Perri.
Charlie Puth - "Mother"
Nial Horan - "Nice To Meet Ya"
You up for a challenge? #NiceToMeetYa pic.twitter.com/lwhXZty3jK— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 30, 2019
Alexander Cardinale featuring Christina Perri - "Simple Things"
Tones and I - "Dance Monkey"
Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber - "10,000 Hours"