WATCH: Halsey Gives Us a How-To 'Manic' Makeup Tutorial

As if Halsey isn't talented enough as an artist, now I find out that she always does her own makeup too!

When I first saw the album cover for Manic I was wondering why she decided to give herself a glittery blue eye. Here she explains it all and even gives some great insight into her incredible new album.

I love seeing the softer side of Halsey!

Watch below as Halsey recreates her Manic album cover makeup for Vogue, and even shares some of her desert-island beauty products.

Video of Halsey&#039;s “Manic” Makeup Tutorial | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

