WATCH: Halsey Gives Us a How-To 'Manic' Makeup Tutorial
January 23, 2020
As if Halsey isn't talented enough as an artist, now I find out that she always does her own makeup too!
When I first saw the album cover for Manic I was wondering why she decided to give herself a glittery blue eye. Here she explains it all and even gives some great insight into her incredible new album.
I love seeing the softer side of Halsey!
Watch below as Halsey recreates her Manic album cover makeup for Vogue, and even shares some of her desert-island beauty products.
