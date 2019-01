Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B To Play Bonnaroo Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will feature Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B, the Lumineers and multiple sets from Phish.

The lineup was released Tuesday for the June 13-16 outdoor music festival held annually in Manchester, Tennessee.

Your 2019 Lineup! -- (& this doesn’t even include the campgrounds!)

Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/10 at Noon ET!

Snag a GA ticket for just $47 down using our payment plans --

Explore the #Bonnaroo experience here: https://t.co/Van3ZsUr1Y pic.twitter.com/IMFHcXmpJA — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 8, 2019

Other top acts include Solange, The Grand Ole Opry, The Avett Brothers, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Brockhampton. Bonnaroo has a history of booking legacy rock acts like U2, Elton John and Pearl Jam, and this year jam band icons Phish will return to the stage for the first time since 2012 to perform two nights during the four-day festival.

Several DJ and electronic artists such as GRiZ, RL Grime, Odesza and Illenium are also playing the festival for its 18th year.