Catch Hozier, Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow and More at Love Rocks NYC March 7th

By Allen Foster

Love Rocks NYC is the annual star-studded concert that has helped raise more than $5 million for the New York-based not-for-profit-organization called God's Love We Deliver. This year, on Thursday, March 7 at the legendary Beacon Theatre, the all-star event will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Short along with other special guests, and it will feature a bevy of celebrity performers including GRAMMY award winners and nominees; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees; and artists from iconic pop, rock, blues, and soul bands.

Some of the musicians scheduled to perform are Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Grace Potter, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal, Lukas Nelson, Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall II, Bernie Williams, Ivan Neville, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Alice Smith, and Mike Flanigin. Paul Shaffer (The CBS Orchestra), Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (“Saturday Night Live”), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), and Jeff Young (Jackson Browne) comprise the house band, which will be led by musical director Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra).

This year's gala concert is the third annual musical event supporting God's Love We Deliver, an organization celebrating its 34th year of providing meals, nutrition, dignity, health, hope, and love to individuals who are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

In previous years, Love Rocks NYC featured such luminaries as Bill Murray and Michael and Kevin Bacon hosting the event. Past performers include Joe Walsh, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, Sam Moore, Michael McDonald, Bruce Willis, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Warren Haynes, Aaron Neville, Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, Andra Day, Marc Cohn, Ann Wilson, and more.

The not-for-profit-organization began in 1985 when Ganga Stone, a hospice volunteer, visited an AIDS patient named Richard Sale. Richard was too ill to cook for himself, so Ganga began preparing and delivering meals that were nutritionally tailored to support Richard's treatment. When a local minister found out what she was doing, he told her “you’re not just delivering food … you’re delivering God’s love,” and God’s Love We Deliver was born.

Love Rocks NYC 2019 is presented by fashion designer John Varvatos and NYC real estate broker and God's Love We Deliver Board of Trustees member Greg Williamson. The evening is being sponsored by RJKB Family Charitable Foundation, Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, Jonah Disend, CAA-GBG, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, Douglas Elliman, DK Display Corp., Valerie Dillon & Daniel Lewis, Pandora, Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack, The Wall Street Journal, iHeart Media, and Conde Nast.

Love Rocks NYC will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. For more information on God's Love We Deliver, visit the organization's website: www.glwd.org.