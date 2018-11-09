Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Singular: Act 1'

Sabrina Carpenter’s highly-anticipated third studio album is now out. Singular: Act 1 is the pop star’s first release since 2016’s Evolution. As you might expect, there’s a Singular: Act 2 and that’s due out next year.

Act 1 contains eight tracks – all co-written by Carpenter. She told Global News the album changed a lot during the two years she was making it.

“I don’t think I knew what I was doing in the first year,” the 19-year-old admitted. “I obviously love writing and have been writing for years now, but I think that I started to really understand what the album was about a year into it.”

Singular: Act 1 features the song “Almost Love,” which cracked the top 25 on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 chart.