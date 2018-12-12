New Scripted Series About Selena Coming To Netflix

The official story of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix in the form of a scripted series. Selena: The Series is being described as a coming of age story that will have input from Selena’s family.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory,” her sister, Suzette, said in a statement. “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives.”

It doesn't appear that the show has been cast yet and there is no release date yet.

Selena was on the verge of international stardom when the manager of her fan club shot and killed her in 1995. Yolanda Saldivar had been embezzling money from Selena’s company.

The tragic story was first brought to life in the 1997 feature film, Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez in her breakout role.

