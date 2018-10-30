DJ Khaled Added To Voice Cast Of Animated Will Smith Movie
'Spies in Disguise' set for September 2019 release
October 30, 2018
DJ Khaled is joining Will Smith and Tom Holland in the voice cast of an upcoming animated film.
Spies in Disguise is set for a September 2019 release. The story follows Lance (Smith) and Walter Holland). One is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When an event happens, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world.
It isn’t known what role DJ Khaled will be playing, but we do know it’s his first foray into the world of animated movies.
I WILL NEVER STOP ALERT -- --— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) October 29, 2018
FAN LUV WORLDWIDE I GOT US #WeTheBest pic.twitter.com/2Emi5bsydZ