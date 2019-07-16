Beyhive Rejoice! Beyonce Nabs Six Emmy Nominations For Her 'Homecoming' Netflix Special

What else Beyoncé can't do? Aside from being a GRAMMY Award-winning artist on multiple occasions, the Beyhive will now see their hero Beyoncé grace the biggest award show for television. Beyoncé has just been nominated for 6 Emmy awards for her Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

Homecoming is a live concert film (prerecorded) which focuses on her historic Coachella performance as she was the first black woman to ever headline the event.

Homecoming was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded), Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality TV programming), Outstanding Music Direction just to name a few.

Homecoming was a different film on its own as fans saw footage from behind the scenes, never seen before photos of her family, and pre-concert prep. Beyoncé has been nominated for, but never won, an Emmy. She was up for her visual album Lemonade in 2016, again for a program on her tour with Jay-Z called On The Run back in 2013, and finally for short-form entertainment on her 2013 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Beyoncé is already having a big month as Disney's The Lion King releasing this Friday, July 19th in the U.S. as she voices Nala. The Beyhive is already going wild and certainly will continue if Beyonce scores herself an Emmy.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on Sunday, September 22nd at 5pm on FOX.

And if you haven't already, watch Homecoming. You won't regret it.