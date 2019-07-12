Another "Old Town Road" Remix! Mason Ramsey & Young Thug Join The Clique

By Maruful Hossein

Remixes are done right? Not necessarily.

The "Old Town Road" remixes just keep coming and won't stop anytime soon. This time, joining Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus is Young Thug and internet sensation, the 'Walmart Yodeling Kid,' Mason Ramsey.

The song was released late Thursday, hours after Billie Eilish released her "Bad Guy" remix featuring Justin Bieber. That collaboration is definitely a threat to "Old Town Road," although the viral song has been sitting at number one in the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart for 14 weeks. "Bad Guy" currently sits at a solid number two.

If "Old Town Road" has three more weeks of being number one, the song would be the longest standing chart-topper in six decades of Billboard history.

Take a listen to the new remix by Lil Nas X and Bill Ray Cyrus featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey below.