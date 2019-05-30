5 Clothing and Accessories Companies That Practice Sustainability

Many people might think wearing sustainable clothing and accessories means sacrificing style. However, with increased intention in protecting the planet, it turns out many fashion brands are offering eco-friendly designs – and they look great.

From using renewable and recyclable materials in making items, to supporting factories that pay workers a fair living wage, lots of fashion retailers are dedicated to following sustainable practices.

Some stylish sustainable clothing, purses, bags, and backpack brands are listed below.

ECONYL

ECONYL passionately embraces the concept that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. They “rescue” waste materials like fishing nets, fabric scraps, and plastic materials found in landfills and on the ocean floor to make regenerated nylon. Lots of fashion designers use the product to make swimwear and activewear for women and men.

Some of the brands include Stella McCartney, H & M, Adidas, Speedo, The Coral Empire, The Other Bag, and more.

HFS Collective

HFS Collective is known for their cute hands-free belt bags, cross-body bags, water body bags, and wallets. They use premium, sustainable materials to construct their bags like eco-friendly certified vegan leather and suede alternatives, such as eco-suede (made from recycled plastic bottles), plant-based raffia and more.

The company was founded in 2012 in Los Angeles by mother and daughter Debra and Rachel Denniston. The bags are produced at a small family-run factory in L.A., where employees earn a living wage. Plus, two percent of the purchase price of every bag is donated to “organizations that empower women and protect the planet.”

tentree

Sustainable brand tentree’s environmental commitment is fantastic. They plant ten trees for every item sold. Their goal is to plant one billion trees by 2030. To date, they’ve planted over 30 million.

The company uses a variety of eco-friendly materials in their clothing including organic cotton, recycled polyester, and TENCEL, which is a wood pulp fiber in their signature TreeBlend material. They are also committed to shutting out water waste and using toxin-free, ethical manufacturing processes.

Their eco-friendly collections include beach towels, totes, backpacks, cork hats, and a large line of women’s and men’s apparel.

Thought

Thought proves they’ve done a lot of thinking in their bold and beautiful sustainable designs. The patterns are stunning, and fabrics are made from natural materials like bamboo, hemp, and organic cotton. Plus, the company is dedicated to working ethically in all aspects of their business, from manufacturing garments to the way they deliver them.

Thought offers an extensive line of sustainable clothing along with scarves, socks, underwear, bags, and more.

Looptworks

Looptworks makes versatile, upcycled backpacks from industry excess materials like textile and polyester scraps that were destined to be dumped at a landfill. They also make duffel bags, laptop bags, handbags, totes, and wallets. The company also partners with the NBA to upcycle used jerseys to make new NBA-themed items like waist packs, backpacks and pillows.

In yet another sustainable initiative, Looptworks partners with major airlines like Southwest, Delta, and Alaska Airlines to turn retired uniforms into new products like duffels, wallets, dopp kits, and more.