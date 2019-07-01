1THING: Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, and More Share How They're Saving the Environment

This July, we’re catching up with some of our favorite artists to take a deep dive into how they’re protecting the planet. We celebrated World Oceans Month with beach clean-up tips from Oliver Tree and a littering ban from Khalid and Tove Lo. Now, we’re back with more environmentally-friendly tips from Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Two Door Cinema Club, and Ingrid Michaelson.

“Stop giving these to people!” Two Door Cinema Club urges while holding up a single-use plastic water bottle. The seemingly convenient items have a huge impact on the planet, often landing in landfills where scientists are still unsure if they ever truly disintegrate. Shawn Mendes is also jumping on the plastic water bottle ban. The musician embarks on huge tours across the globe, and opts to work with FloWater to provide clean water stands and non-plastic water bottles.

While many of the artists encourages viewers to get a reusable water bottle, Lil Nas X is leaving his horses in the back and is choosing to walk short distances. Walking or biking saves on emissions, helping protect the ozone layer but cutting down on pollution.

Get more green tips in the video above and join them in doing 1Thing to help Mother Nature!