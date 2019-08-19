1Thing: Beauty Products With a Sustainable Angle

By Lori Melton

Of all the ecological problems our planet faces, plastic pollution is one of the greatest. Despite a heightened sense of global awareness, thousands of aquatic creatures continue to die from ingesting plastic waste. According to a National Geographic report, about 8 million tons of plastic waste makes its way into the oceans from coastal countries. In some cases, plastic can take over 400 years to breakdown.

Plastic packaging is one of the worst pollutants and at times, it seems like there’s no way escape the thousands of items manufacturers encase in it. We use so many different items daily, we probably don’t even stop to think about their impact on the environment. Chief among them are the myriad of beauty products we use every day.

Thankfully, some companies are committed to making some eco-friendly beauty options. Five of them are listed below.

Pai Skincare Products

Pai takes its commitment to the planet seriously. Its products are geared toward people with sensitive skin. The London-based company offers cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and more that are certified by several different bodies including the Forest Stewardship Council, the Vegan Society, the Soil Association, Leaping Bunny, and more.

The company never tests products on animals, it uses organic ingredients, and packages items in glass whenever possible (to recycle) as well as many biodegradable products.

Schmidt’s Deodorant

Schmidt’s deodorant comes in a variety of scents for both women and men. One of its popular is Rose and Vanilla. Their natural products are vegan-certified and cruelty-free. The plant and mineral-based items are available across the globe. The deodorant jars are glass, which makes them recyclable, along with their BPA-stick applicators.

Plus, if you love extra product “perks,” if you empty five jars and ship them back to the company to recycle, Schmidt’s will ship out a new deodorant for free under the Recycle Club.

Noto Botanics Stain Pot Makeup

Noto Botanics Stain Pot can be used anywhere you’d like a pop of color on your face. From your eyelids to cheeks to lips, you can spread it on with your finger or apply it with a makeup brush. The great thing about this makeup is that the jar is made of glass with a recyclable plastic cap and the box it’s in is made from recyclable and biodegradable paper. Plus, the palm-fruit oil ingredient comes from sustainable sources.

Juice Beauty Skincare and Makeup

Juicy Beauty offers a wide variety of skincare products and makeup, with a deep commitment to being good to the Earth in multiple ways. The company has received the USDA Organic seal and meets the very stringent California Organic Products Act (COPA) standards. The latter standard means that Juice Beauty buys the majority of its product ingredients from USDA certified organic farmers. This helps limit fuel transportation.

The company also creates its products via solar and wind power and the lab is part of the EPA’s Green Power Program. The partnership consists of businesses who are striving to “protect human health and the environment by increasing organizations’ voluntary green power use to advance the American market for green power and the development of those renewable electricity sources.”

One Ocean Beauty Cleanser

One Ocean Beauty partners with Oceana to conserve the world’s oceans. The company has already donated over $250,000 to the nonprofit. Plus, most of its products are made from ocean substances like algae and other marine microorganisms in a laboratory (no harvesting involved) in a process called “Blue Biotechnology.” Ingredients are also GMO-, phthalate-, PEG-, paraben-, sulfate-, nanoparticle-, mineral oil-, and synthetic fragrance-free.